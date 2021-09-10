Monday, Sept. 13
8 a.m. Hollister girls golf in Bolivar Invitational
4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis vs. Forsyth
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring girls tennis vs. Willow Springs
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Galena
6 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball vs. Blue Eye
6:15 p.m. Hollister volleyball vs. Mountain Grove
Tuesday, Sept. 14
3 p.m. Branson girls golf at Ozark
4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis vs. Nixa
4:30 p.m. Branson softball vs. Republic
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring girls tennis vs. Lamar
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball at Marshfield
6 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball vs Hollister
6:30 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Joplin
6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball vs. Reeds Spring
Blue Eye cross-country in Monett Invitational
College of the Ozarks volleyball at Baptist Bible College
Forsyth girls tennis at Willow Springs
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Blue Eye baseball in Crane Fall Wood Bat Tournament
Reeds Spring girls tennis in Springfield Invitational
Thursday, Sept. 16
4 p.m. Forsyth girls tennis vs. West Plains
4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis at Neosho
4:30 p.m. Branson softball at Webb City
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball vs. Monett
6:30 p.m. Branson boys soccer at West Plains
7 p.m. Forsyth volleyball vs. Ava
7 p.m. Hollister volleyball vs. Hillcrest
7:15 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball at Monett
Blue Eye baseball in Crane Fall Wood Bat Tournament
Blue Eye, Hollister cross-country in Hollister Invitational
Branson, Reeds Spring cross-country in Willard Invitational
Branson girls golf at Ozark Tournament
Friday, Sept. 17
7 p.m. Branson football vs. Neosho
7 p.m. Forsyth football vs. Fair Grove
7 p.m. Hollister football vs. Marshfield
7 p.m. Reeds Spring football at Springfield Catholic
Blue Eye baseball in Crane Fall Wood Bat Tournament
Branson softball in Branson Lady Pirate Invitational
Forsyth girls tennis in Republic Tournament
Saturday, Sept. 18
8 a.m. College of the Ozarks cross-country in Missouri Southern Stampede
10 a.m. Reeds Spring softball vs. Seymour
11 a.m. Branson boys soccer at Kickapoo
1 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball at Haskell Indian Nations University
2 p.m. Reeds Spring softball vs. Carl Junction
Blue Eye baseball in Crane Fall Wood Bat Tournament
Branson girls tennis in Branson Tournament
Branson softball in Branson Lady Pirate Invitational
