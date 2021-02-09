As the College of the Ozarks Bobcats are working to get acclimated to a new season, many of their opponents are beyond mid-season form. Case in point, the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles.

Oklahoma Wesleyan started the game on fire from the floor and they did not cool off over the next 40 minutes. Hitting threes from well beyond the arc, often with a hand in the face, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

The Bobcats were able to get on the board early as Treydon Rackley hit a three to tie the game at 3-3. The eagles however, quickly took control as they went on a 12-0 run over the next four minutes. Treydon Rackley put another two on the board to make it 15-5 but the Eagles were primed and ready for another 17-0 run. The Bobcats quickly found themselves in a hole that they would not be able to come out of.

The Bobcats started to generate some offense mid-way through the first half with baskets from Tanner Rogers, Garrett Zimmerman, and Andrew Mitchell, but the Eagles didn’t slow down and the Bobcats were unable to gain ground. Everything seemed to fall for the Eagles and they built on their already sizable lead. Josh Linehan got in on the scoring for the Bobcats but with 3:58 remaining, the Bobcats were down 53-21.

With the Eagles shooting a scorching 60% from the field and the same from behind the arc, the Bobcats hole continued to get deeper and they trailed 66-25 at the half.

The bright spot of the game for the Bobcats came with 18:41 left on the clock in the second half. Treydon Rackley was set up for a catch and shoot three from the corner. Hitting nothing but net, Rackley scored his 1000th point as a Bobcat.

The rest of the second half was much the same as the first as OKWU continued pouring in points on their way to a 111-62 defeat of the Bobcats.

Coach Steve Shepherd stated, “Tonight we ran into a team that shot the lights out right from the start. I’m hopeful the good competition will help us get better. We battled, but it was a tough night for us.

The Bobcats were led by Josh Linehan with 15 points. Treydon Rackley added 12, Cooper Long – 9, Garrett Simmerman – 8, Ayden Stone – 5, Tanner Rogers – 5, Andrew Mitchell – 3, Skyler Levendosky – 3, and Trey Gibson – 2.

While this was a disappointing loss for the Bobcats, the focus will continue to be constant improvement as they prepare for the A.I.I. Conference Tournament at the end of the month.

The Bobcats will face Bacone College on Sat. Feb. 13 after losing 51-48 to Lincoln Christian on Saturday.