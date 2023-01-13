The Branson High School boys wrestling team had a pair of individual champions and four medalists overall at the 51st Annual Monett Tournament.
The tournament, which was hosted by Reeds Spring because of a broken water pipe at Monett, produced championships for Kyshin Isringhausen in the 138 weight class, and Cade Grimm at 215. This is the second straight tournament the duo won titles; they also won in their weight classes at the Harrisonville Christmas Tournament.
TJ Storment and Alejandro Berumen also medaled for the Pirates, finishing fourth in the 150 and 190 weight classes respectively.
The team overall finished in sixth place.
In addition to winning the tournaments, both Isringhausen and Grimm are unbeaten this season. Grimm recently set the school’s all-time record for pins, 90, and Isringhausen is in second place with 87. Isringhausen is also closing in on 150 wins in his career and the school’s record for all-time wins.
The Branson Tournament will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14, and run all day. The team will be home against Willard on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Thursday, Jan. 19, against Hillcrest, West Plains, and Buffalo. January 19 is also Senior night.
The girls varsity wrestling team placed 11th at the Seneca Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7. The team has two individual medalists: Lillian Moore was the runner-up at 100 pounds and Sommara Darnell finished fifth at 115.
