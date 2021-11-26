As winter sports begin, Forsyth High School coaches reflect on their fall sport season.

Cross Country

Runners for the Panthers posted their best personal times this season, according to coach Maria Voegel.

The Middle School finished their season on October 23 at Lucas Oil Speedway during the Middle School Championships.

“During the Middle School Championships, the middle schoolers had a rainy and cold final meet with all runners finishing the season with a personal record,” Voegel said. “Top honors went to Benjamin Boyer running a 12:15, the team was rounded out by Tyler Carter, Andrew Keen and Justus Walls beating his personal best time by nearly 3 minutes.”

The Forsyth High School Cross Country team finished up their season on October 30 at the District 2 meet in Clever.

“The high school team was unable to qualify for the state meet, but all runners posted their best times,” Voegel said. “Top finisher for Forsyth was Levi Lux finishing with his best time of the season 20:44, followed closely by Wesley Meister, the team’s up and coming freshman, with a time of 20:47. The team was rounded out by Jaden Campbell, Nickolas Guy, Willis Bearden, Payton Lyerla, and Jackson Stauffer.”

Volleyball

The Lady Panthers Volleyball team won their first district title since 1995, this year.

Volleyball coach Mallory Richardson said the Lady Panthers had a team of hard working girls who enjoyed the game.

“I’m extremely happy with how this season went. We had an awesome group of girls who were coachable, had great attitudes and work ethic, and they had fun together,” Richardson said. “Those qualities combined with their skill improvements led us to a 27-5-1 season and our first district title in volleyball since 1995!”

This season marked two milestones for Richardson as well. She won her 100th match and grabbed her first district title.

Tennis

The Lady Panthers Tennis team began the season with a lot of new faces, coach Paul Voliva said.

“With very few players returning from last year, we knew it was going to be very difficult to compete at as high of a level as we are accustomed to,” Voliva said. “Kenzie Calhoun and Emmy Blevins proved to be up to the task of playing at the top of the line-up. Their season ended as they fell two points short in a third set tiebreaker of defeating the eventual 6th place in state doubles team from Bolivar. The future looks brighter as we return nearly our entire team for next season.”

Football

Forsyth Panthers football saw strong senior leaders this season.

“We are proud of our football team and our seniors this season,” Forsyth football coach Kris Conley. “These young men have had a rough first few years of high school football. However they stuck with it and have had back to back playoff wins in week 10 of the 2020 and 2021 football seasons.”

Several players had players who excelled this season, according to Conley.

“The strong rushing attack of Corgan Strong with 1501 rushing yards on the season is led by 4 seniors up from; Kollin Kolb, Colton Barrows, Zander Solomon, and Nathan Bruggeman,” Conley said. “The air attack is led by Quarterback Aaron Gross who had already thrown for 1000 yards on the season and 18 total Touchdowns.”