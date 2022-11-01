A child’s chance to be the next Michael Jordan is back at the Branson RecPlex.
Branson Parks and Recreation announced the opening of boys and girls youth basketball registration. The leagues are available for youth in kindergarten through 8th grade.
Practices begin the week of Nov. 28 for all ages and will be once a week. All games will be held on Saturdays beginning in January 2023 for 1st through 8th grades, and on Friday nights for kindergarten students.
Individual and team entries will be accepted for all divisions.
Cost is $45 for individual players, and $350 for teams. Individual players will receive a t-shirt, while team entries must provide their own numbered shirts for their players. In the event a family cannot afford the fee, some scholarships are available through the Skaggs Foundation’s Legacy Endowment.
The deadline to register is Tuesday, Nov. 15.
For more information about the league, or scholarships, contact the RecPlex at 417-335-2368, or visit their website at BransonParksandRecreation.com.
