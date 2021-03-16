The Branson Pirates sent one and Reeds Spring sent two wrestlers to the state tournament last week in Independence, Missouri.
Reeds Spring, a Class 2 school, wrestled on Thursday. Evan Wilson and Eben Crain qualified. Crain walked away with a broken tooth and a fifth place medal in the 285-pound class.
Branson’s Kyshin Isringhausen wrestled on Friday with the Class 3 schools. In the 126-pound class, he made it to the championship round before falling 9-4 for a second place finish.
It was Isringhausen’s second state medal in as many years, finishing third his freshman year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.