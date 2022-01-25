Area teams saw tournament action this past weekend.

Boys Basketball Spokane Invitational

Tournament

On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Blue Eye boys basketball team defeated Cassville 45-43 in the semifinals. Senior Lance Clark led the team with 18 points and Logan Isbell scored 11. With this win, the Bulldogs advanced to the championship game.

The Reeds Spring Wolves faced off against the Cassville Wildcats in a match-up to determine the tournament’s third place winner. The Wolves defeated the Wildcats 50-38 on Friday, Jan. 21. Ty Cooper and Tanner Hirschi were named to the All-Tournament Team. Cooper also eclipsed the 1,000 point scoring mark for his career.

Also in action on Friday, Jan. 21, the Blue Eye Bulldogs took on the top seed Ash Grove Pirates in the tournament championship match-up. The Bulldogs took home the second place spot when they lost to the Pirates, 52-68. The top scorers for the Bulldogs were: Isaiah Mitchell with 15 points, Lance Clark with 14 points, and Ryan Cardenzana with 9 points.

Galena Lady Bears Winter Classic

The Forsyth Lady Panthers defeated the Exeter Tigers 10-84 on Thursday, Jan. 20, which landed them in a face-off against the Reeds Spring Lady Wolves in the semi-finals on Friday, Jan. 21.

Forsyth knocked off the Reeds Spring Lady Wolves 63-34, placing the Lady Panthers in the championship game against the Fordland Eagles. In the championship match-up the Lady Panthers triumphed over the Eagles 75-65, taking home the championship title.

Also in Galena Lady Bears Winter Classic action, the Reeds Spring Lady Wolves grabbed the third place win 42-38 against RUSH. Reeds Spring’s Jade Watson was named to the All-Tournament Team after averaging more than 22 points in the three games. The hosting Galena Lady Bears took fifth place beating Southwest 40-34.

Marionville Girls Tournament

Crane Lady Pirates took third in the tournament with a 64-60 win over Clever.