SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With only a bus ride between games, the Branson boys soccer team traveled from one side of town to the other to play Sacred Heart and Ozark in the final games of the Viking Classic hosted by Parkview High School.

The Pirates started with a win over Liberty North — a team from Kansas City — on Friday. Equal play through regulation forced a scoreless tie into penalty kicks.

Seniors Brayan Barboza, Carlton Epps, juniors Nathan Bartram and Ben Smith all scored their PK attempts.

Senior goalkeeper Pilot Ascone blocked Liberty North’s first attempt and a second to seal the win for the Pirates.

“Several good opportunities were missed, but the effort and enthusiasm never left,” head coach David Brenner said.

On Saturday, the Pirates started off against Sacred Heart, a team that went 12-5 last year, at Glendale High School.

The game was delayed, but the Pirates pulled out the 4-3 win thanks to goals from Epps, Barboza twice, and Smith.

The Pirates were then quickly shuttled across Springfield to Parkview High School where Central Ozark Conference foe Ozark was waiting.

Ozark held possession for a lot of the first half, but Branson was able to get a few chances for a goal.

It looked like Branson was on the board first when Barboza got behind the defense as the Ozark goalkeeper came out for the ball. Barboza tipped the ball away from the keeper and into the goal, but it was called back after discussion between referees.

Ozark went on to score two goals in the first half and a third in the second half for a 3-0 win.

“Ozark just had rested for a few hours and was a little fresher,” Brenner said.

The Pirates moved to 4-2 after the tournament. The Pirates hosted Joplin on Tuesday — that score was not available in time for publication. They will travel to West Plains for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Pirates will be on the road until Tuesday, Sept. 28, when they host Willard.