Saturday, March 20

Branson baseball vs. Hillcrest in the Lael Leadoff Classic

College of the Ozarks track and field at Harding University

Forsyth softball at Mid-Lakes Conference Tournament

Reeds Spring baseball vs. Crane

10:30 a.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Cassville in Cassville Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament

12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Ecclesia College

12:45 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Aurora in Cassville Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament at Cassville High School

2 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Parkview at Joplin High School

4 p.m. Hollister baseball at Joplin

4 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Holden

Monday, March 22

Branson baseball vs. Logan-Rogersville in the Lael Leadoff Classic

4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Buffalo in Clever ROTB Tournament at Forsyth High School

Tuesday, March 23

Branson baseball vs. Webb City in the Lael Leadoff Classic

Forsyth softball vs. Clever in the Mt. Vernon Tournament

Forsyth softball vs. Mt. Vernon in the Mt. Vernon Tournament

Forsyth softball vs. Plato in the Mt. Vernon Tournament

Hollister track and field warm-up meet (Branson)

1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Southwest Christian University

4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Springfield Catholic in Clever ROTB Tournament at Forsyth High School

4:30 p.m. Hollister softball at Buffalo

4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball at Ava

5 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Liberty (Mountain View)

Thursday, March 25

Branson baseball vs. Nixa in the Lael Leadoff Classic

9 a.m. Reeds Spring boys golf at Ledgestone Country Club

4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Southwest (Washburn)

4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis at Springfield Catholic

4:30 p.m. Branson girls soccer at Aurora

4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Fair Grove in Clever ROTB Tournament at Forsyth High School

4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball at Carl Junction

5 p.m. Hollister softball at Miller

Friday, March 26

Hollister track and field at Marshfield

1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma

4:30 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Lebanon

4:30 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis at Mt. Vernon

4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball at Parkview

7 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Cottey College in the C of O A.I.I. Classic

Saturday, March 27

College of the Ozarks cross-country at A.I.I. Championships

College of the Ozarks track and field at Missouri S&T

9 a.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Lincoln Christian University in the C of O A.I.I. Classic

11 a.m. Branson baseball vs. West Plains

12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma

1 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College in the C of O A.I.I. Classic

4 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Blue Valley (Kan.)