Saturday, March 20
Branson baseball vs. Hillcrest in the Lael Leadoff Classic
College of the Ozarks track and field at Harding University
Forsyth softball at Mid-Lakes Conference Tournament
Reeds Spring baseball vs. Crane
10:30 a.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Cassville in Cassville Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Ecclesia College
12:45 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Aurora in Cassville Varsity Girls Soccer Tournament at Cassville High School
2 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Parkview at Joplin High School
4 p.m. Hollister baseball at Joplin
4 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Holden
Monday, March 22
Branson baseball vs. Logan-Rogersville in the Lael Leadoff Classic
4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Buffalo in Clever ROTB Tournament at Forsyth High School
Tuesday, March 23
Branson baseball vs. Webb City in the Lael Leadoff Classic
Forsyth softball vs. Clever in the Mt. Vernon Tournament
Forsyth softball vs. Mt. Vernon in the Mt. Vernon Tournament
Forsyth softball vs. Plato in the Mt. Vernon Tournament
Hollister track and field warm-up meet (Branson)
1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Southwest Christian University
4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Springfield Catholic in Clever ROTB Tournament at Forsyth High School
4:30 p.m. Hollister softball at Buffalo
4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball at Ava
5 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Liberty (Mountain View)
Thursday, March 25
Branson baseball vs. Nixa in the Lael Leadoff Classic
9 a.m. Reeds Spring boys golf at Ledgestone Country Club
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Southwest (Washburn)
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis at Springfield Catholic
4:30 p.m. Branson girls soccer at Aurora
4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Fair Grove in Clever ROTB Tournament at Forsyth High School
4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball at Carl Junction
5 p.m. Hollister softball at Miller
Friday, March 26
Hollister track and field at Marshfield
1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma
4:30 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Lebanon
4:30 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis at Mt. Vernon
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball at Parkview
7 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Cottey College in the C of O A.I.I. Classic
Saturday, March 27
College of the Ozarks cross-country at A.I.I. Championships
College of the Ozarks track and field at Missouri S&T
9 a.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Lincoln Christian University in the C of O A.I.I. Classic
11 a.m. Branson baseball vs. West Plains
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma
1 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College in the C of O A.I.I. Classic
4 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Blue Valley (Kan.)
