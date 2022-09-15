On Sept. 10, Forsyth Lady Panthers Tennis team defeated Reeds Spring 5-1 and Clever 5-1. Forsyth lost to Willow Springs 5-1 taking second place in the Forsyth Lady Panther Invitational Tennis Tournament.
Also on Sept. 10, the Forsyth Volleyball team hosted the Forsyth Invitational Volleyball Tournament. Forsyth played well all day winning the championship vs. Clever in the final matchup.
