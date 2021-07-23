More than 70 junior golfers are heading to Buffalo Ridge Springs Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge next week.
Junior golfers are signed up to qualify for the Bass Pro Shops Payne Stewart Junior Championship on Monday, July 26, hosted by the American Junior Golf Association.
Ty Cooper, an incoming senior at Reeds Spring High School, is one of those athletes. He is the only athlete from the Tri-Lakes area to apply to qualify for the tournament.
According to the tournament website, five boys and two girls from the AJGA Qualifier will move on to the open, Junior-Am portion of the tournament. The championship will take place Tuesday through Thursday with three total rounds starting at 7:30 a.m.
Andrew Bristow, a sophomore at Branson High School, has already secured his spot in the championship field.
For more information on the tournament, visit ajga.org.
