College of the Ozarks Lady Bobcats Head Coach, Becky Mullis, announced the signings of two standouts for the 2022-23 season.
Hannah Evans, a 5’11 senior guard, from Ava, Missouri, and Susanna (Susie) Moran, a 6’0 senior forward from Whitehouse, Texas have both signed with C of O, according to a press release from College of the Ozarks.
Evan is a two-time SCA All Conference and All District selection and was named to the Cabool All-Tournament Team. She led her team to a district title a season ago. She is a well-balanced all-around player who averaged 13ppg, 6.3rpg, nearly 3 assists per game, and 3 steals per game.
Evans has surpassed her 1000th career scoring mark. According to the release, Evans is a three sport athlete participating in basketball, volleyball, and track. She is a two-time All-State high jumper and was an All-State long jumper a year ago. She will also be a member of the C of O track team.
“Hannah is a tremendous fit for our program first from a character standpoint and secondly as a basketball player,“ Mullis said in the release. “She will help to continue our tradition of excellence both on and off of the court. She is a tremendous athlete, with a long, lanky build and a great shooting touch. We are grateful Hannah has decided to attend C of O and join our team.”
Moran was named to the All-District Team (5A) as a freshman, sophomore, and junior. She garnered All-East Texas honors, was named team MVP, and Academic All-District. She averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior for her high school team.
“We are thrilled Susie made the decision to make C of O her college home for the next four years,” Mullis said. “She is a young lady of high character, devout faith, and pursues excellence. I love her motor on the basketball court. She plays extremely hard, sprints the floor in transition, is competitive, and will help to continue our great tradition of Lady Cat basketball.”
