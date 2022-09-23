The Blue Eye Bulldogs hit their way to a championship at the Crane Wood Bat Tournament Championship.
The Bulldogs faced the Purdy Eagles in the semi-finals of the tournament on Thursday, Sept. 15, winning 4-2.
Purdy scored in the second inning on a Blue Eye error, but the Bulldogs took the lead in the third inning with Lippe singling and scoring a run, Brady Isbell scoring a run and Murray hitting a double and scoring two runs.
Trey Lippe collected two hits, while Brady Isbell, Logan Isbell, Landon Murray, Riley Redus, Kaden Jones and Braden Johnson each collected a hit.
Pitcher Brady Isbell took the win, pitching six innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven. Cayden Murray relief pitched for one inning, collecting the save.
The semi-final victory brought Blue Eye to the championship game against the Marion C. Early Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 17. An early lead helped the Blue Eye Bulldogs defeat the Panthers 9-7, giving them the Championship title.
The Bulldogs collected eight hits total. Logan Isbell and Cayden Murray each had two hits, while Colton Spinning, Trey Lippe, Brady Isbell and Braden Johnson each collected a hit. Pitcher Logan Isbell won, going 5 innings while striking out six batters and giving up three earned runs. Cayden Murray came in as relief pitcher for 1 2/3 innings. He collected the second save of the tournament.
The Bulldogs currently sit at a 9-7 record for the season.
