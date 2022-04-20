The Branson Invitational brought soccer talent from eight regional high schools to battle it out in a bracket style tournament on April 9 and 10, with the Lady Pirates coming out on top.
Green Forest was the Lady Pirates biggest rival on the field, but squads from Monett, Camdenton, West Plains, Rogersville, Marshfield and Joplin also participated in the weekend tournament.
The Lady Pirates left little time for the opponents to possess the ball and only gave up one goal over three games.
On Friday April 8, Branson beat Monett 7-0 and advanced to the semifinals. On April 9, the Lady Pirates let Camdenton slip one goal by, but still advanced to the championship game 3-1. In the final game against Green Forest, Branson won 3-0, taking the overall tournament win.
The tournament improved the Lady Pirate’s season record of 11 to 4. Branson will host their teams next three consecutives games against Ozark, Joplin and Republic on April 12, 14 and 19.
