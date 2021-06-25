The Branson Pirates hosted the third annual Border Battle 7v7 Tournament on Thursday, June 24. The Pirates hosted 23 other teams for four separate pools of six teams. Every team played five pool games with the top teams moving on to the semifinals.
Games started at 2 p.m. after a rules meeting and speech from Ray McElroy, the guest speaker chosen by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
