Two Branson Pirate wrestlers took home hardware after placing in their home tournament on Saturday, Jan. 16. Neosho, Ozark, Rolla, Carl Junction, Marshfield, Monett and Smithville were the seven invitees to the tournament.

Kyshin Isringhausen placed first in the 126-pound class and moved to 20-1 this season after defeating Smithville’s Alex Hutchcraft, who is also ranked in Class 3 at No. 6. He is ranked No. 2 in Class 3.

Cade Grimm took third place in the 170-pound class. He is ranked No. 5 in Class 3 for his weight class.

Tyler Storment (138 pounds) placed fourth.

Thomas Mutarelli (106 pounds) and Sam Holloway (182) placed fifth.

Four wrestlers finished sixth in their weight class: Patrick Rank (113), Eli Stein (120), Daniel Giles (132), and Connor Candler (160).

Chase Ruda (152) and Jacob Rainey (195) placed seventh. Sam Wood (285) finished eighth.

Neosho finished first in the tournament with 258.5 team points. Branson came in seventh with 100 team points. Ozark finished the closest to Neosho with 160 points for silver. The only team to finished lower than Branson was Smithville with 99 points.

Branson hosts one more tri against Hillcrest and West Plains on Jan. 21 for senior night. The remainder of the season will be away.