The rich get richer as the current GEICO National Champion boys basketball team adds the top prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.
Link Academy announced on Friday, June 16, ESPN’s No.1 overall player in the country, Tre Johnson, will be joining the program.
The 17-year-old Johnson, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, won a Texas state high school championship with Lake Highlands in Dallas in the 2022-2023 season. He averaged 21.8 points per game with 6.4 rebounds.
In the state championship game, he scored 29 of his team’s 55 points in the win, giving his school their first state championship since 1968.
He was named “Texas Mr. Basketball” for his performance last season. In addition to ESPN ranking him as the nation’s top recruit, he is also top for recruiting sites 247Sports.com and Rivals.com.
He joins a Link Academy team, which has traveled to the GEICO National Championship Game each of its two years of existence; winning the title in April 2023.
Johnson announced on his Twitter page he is considering six schools for his college career: Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Kansas, and Baylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.