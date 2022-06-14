Branson Parks and Recreation has expanded a program which allows families with special needs children to enjoy time at the Branson AquaPlex.
The department announced five “Sensory Swim” events, which are designed to accommodate children who may have issues with excessive noise, loud noises, large crowds, or have other sensory processing disorders.
“We are very excited to host five sensory swims this year, up from two last year,” Branson Parks Director Cindy Shook told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We are especially happy to offer opportunities to those who might not otherwise use our pool.”
The sensory swim events will take place June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25, and August 8, from noon until 2 p.m. The events are worked in conjunction with CORE Therapy and Diagnostics.
The swims are open to the public for free, but pre-registration is required because of limitations on the number of people permitted into each event.
Registration for the event or more information is available online at BransonParksAndRecreation.com.
