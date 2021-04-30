Saturday, May 1

12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball at Ecclesia College

Reeds Spring baseball at New Covenant Academy Tournament

 

Monday, May 3

8:30 a.m. Branson boys golf at Central Ozarks Conference Championships at Greene Hills Country Club

3:30 p.m. No. 5 Blue Eye softball vs. No. 4 Koshkonong at Fordland High School in the Class 1 District 4 Tournament

4 p.m. No. 1 Forsyth softball vs. No. 8 Thayer at Mountain Grove High School in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament

4:30 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Billings

4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis at Willard

4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Ava

 

Tuesday, May 4

4 p.m. Reeds Spring boys tennis vs. Clever

4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Carthage

4:30 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis at Mountain Grove

4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Marshfield

4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Springfield Catholic

5 p.m. Branson girls soccer at Carthage

5 p.m. Forsyth baseball at Galena

5:30 p.m. No. 6 Hollister softball vs. No. 3 Sparta at Mountain Grove High School in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament

Hollister, Reeds Spring track and field at Big 8 Conference Meet at Monett High School

Wednesday, May 5

9 a.m. Branson boys tennis at Central Ozarks Conference Championships at Joplin High School

4 p.m. Reeds Spring boys golf at Bolivar

Blue Eye track and field at SouthWest Central League Conference Meet at Spokane High School

 

Thursday, May 6

4 p.m. Branson track and field host Central Ozarks Conference Championships

4 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis vs. New Covenant Academy

4 p.m. Reeds Spring boys tennis at Greenwood

4:30 p.m. Branson boys baseball at Carl Junction

 

Friday, May 7

5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Cassville

5 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Carl Junction

 

Saturday, May 8

Blue Eye, School of the Ozarks track and field at Reeds Spring High School for the Class 2 District 6 Meet

Forsyth Baseball Tournament

