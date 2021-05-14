Saturday, May 15

8:09 a.m. Forsyth’s Hunter Creson in the Class 2 MSHSAA Boys Golf Championships at Silo Ridge Golf Course in Bolivar, Missouri

9:30 a.m. Blue Eye, School of the Ozarks at Sarcoxie High School for the Class 2 Sectional 3 Meet

9:30 a.m. Branson at Nixa High School for the Class 5 District 6 Meet

9:30 a.m. Hollister, Reeds Spring at Lamar High School for the Class 3 District 6 Meet

2:30 p.m. No. 4 Blue Eye baseball vs. No. 5 Galena at Purdy High School in the Class 2 District 7 Tournament

Monday, May 17

8:27 a.m. Branson’s Nathan Woodmansee in the Class 4 MSHSAA Boys Golf Championships at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin, Missouri

8:54 a.m. Hollister’s Garrett Snyder in Class 3 MSHSAA Boys Golf Championships at Crown Pointe Golf Course in Farmington, Missouri

9:12 a.m. Forsyth’s Cooper Voliva in the Class 2 MSHSAA Boys Golf Championships at Silo Ridge Golf Course in Bolivar, Missouri

9:21 a.m. Reeds Spring’s Ty Cooper in Class 3 MSHSAA Boys Golf Championships at Crown Pointe Golf Course in Farmington, Missouri

2 p.m. No. 1 Forsyth baseball vs. No. 4 Mansfield or No. 5 Willow Springs at Mansfield High School in the Class 3 District 10 Tournament

4:30 p.m. No. 5 Reeds Spring baseball vs. No. 4 Cassville at Aurora High School in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament

5 p.m. No. 6 Branson baseball vs. No. 3 Glendale at Carl Junction High School in the Class 5 District 6 Tournament

Branson boys tennis vs. Smith-Cotton at Liberty Park Courts in Class 2 State Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 18

6 p.m. No. 2 Hollister baseball vs. No. 3 Monett at Aurora High School in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament

7 p.m. Branson girls soccer at Springfield Catholic in the Class 3 District 10 Tournament

Hollister, Reeds Spring golfers in Class 3 MSHSAA Boys Golf Championships at Crown Pointe Golf Course in Farmington, Missouri

Branson golfer in the Class 4 MSHSAA Boys Golf Championships at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin, Missouri

Thursday, May 20

Branson boys tennis at MSHSAA Boys Tennis Individual Championships at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missour

Friday, May 21

9:30 a.m. Blue Eye, School of the Ozarks at Adkins Stadium - Jefferson City High School for the Class 2 State Meet

Branson boys tennis at MSHSAA Boys Tennis Individual Championships at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missouri

Saturday, May 22

9:30 a.m. Branson at Carthage High School for the Class 5 Sectional 3 Meet

9:30 a.m. Hollister, Reeds Spring at Camdenton High School for the Class 3 Sectional 3 Meet

Branson boys tennis at MSHSAA Boys Tennis Individual Championships at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missouri

District baseball and soccer tournaments continue throughout the week. For full district schedules, visit MSHSAA.org.

Day 2 MSHSAA Boys Golf Championships tee times have not been set. Visit MSHSAA.org for more information. Live results for Day 1 and 2 will be available.