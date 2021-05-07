The Reeds Spring boys team placed fourth overall thanks to field event performances across the board.
Senior Lance Hafar placed first in high jump at 1.92 meters with junior Evan Gross coming in third.
Junior Tanner Hirschi placed first in triple jump at 12.64 meters, just .01 ahead of sophomore teammate Preston Blubaugh.
Sophomore Caden Wiest placed third in shot put for the Wolves, and their final points came from the boys 4x100-meter relay of senior Matthew Allison, freshman Chris Daniels, Wiest and junior Andrew Snyder placed second.
Senior Karsen Bolt was the only girl to place with a second place finish in pole vault.
Hollister’s boys relays added to their point total. The 4x200-meter relay of senior Julien Parker, sophomore Ty Lewis, junior Tristan Parker and senior Christian Mayfield placed second. The 4x400-meter relay of Julien Parker, Lewis, Tristan Parker and senior Jaxon Thomas placed third.
Tristan Parker placed second in the 400-meter dash, and Mayfield ended with a bronze medal in the 110-meter hurdles.
On the girls side, junior Emily Young placed first in the 400 with a time just more than a minute. She also anchored the 4x4 of senior Svea Pierson, junior Makynzie Burns and freshman Kylie Escobar that placed first in 4 minutes, 24.14 seconds. Young also placed third in long jump.
