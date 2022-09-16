Hollister High School runner Kat Schaefer recently broke the school’s Cross Country record for fastest time in a 5K run.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Schaefer broke the record with a time of 20:09, and beat 60 other athletes to win the meet. The record was previously held by current Assistant Coach Kylie Winkert, from when she attended Hollister.
“Kat beat the record by seven seconds on a really tough course. Willow Springs is not an easy course to run; it’s very hilly. I was pretty impressed,” Head Cross Country Coach Austin Winger said.
Schaefer is a junior at Hollister High School and has been a part of the community since her freshman year. She started track and cross country in junior high, and says she was eager to start her high school career in 9th grade, but was unable to compete in cross country due to having to get a major spinal infusion in July of 2020, before school started.
“Running and competing has been a big part of my life and it was really hard losing that first season, but I’m just even more grateful and appreciative that I get to run and compete now,” Schaefer said, “My biggest obstacle in running has probably been my spine surgery and recovering from that, but I would also say that mental health has been a big wall that I’ve had to climb over during the past few months. Despite the struggle, I firmly believe that God saved me through running, and I know that I couldn’t have made it this far without His guidance.”
When asked what she felt her biggest achievement has been, Schaefer said it was her performance in the Waggoner Invitational.
“I would say that my biggest achievement, thus far, has been finishing first at the Steve Waggoner Invitational at Willow Springs last week, because it was my first career cross country win and I broke my school’s 5k record. Besides that, my biggest achievement was winning districts for the 1600m and 800m last track season and qualifying for the State Championship Meet,” Schaefer continued. “If I could say anything to other kids, it would be to just take that first step forward. Then one more, then one more. Even if they’re small steps, they’re still progress! All you need to do is take one more step—God already has the path laid out for you!”
For times and dates of future cross country meets visit the school district calendar at www.hollister.k12.mo.us or follow Hollister High School Track and Field on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.