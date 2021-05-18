Hollister and Reeds Spring dominated the Class 3 District 6 meet this past Saturday, qualifying a combined 27 athletes for the sectional meet.

The Tigers and Wolves will head to Camdenton High School on Saturday, May 22, for the Class 3 Sectional 3 Meet.

Hollister junior Emily Young continued her dominant season, qualifying in all four of her events. She placed second in triple jump. She placed first in the 400-meter dash with a 59.77-second lap and first in long jump at 16 feet, 3 inches. She also anchored the 4x400-meter relay of senior Svea Pierson, junior Makynzie Burns and freshman Kylie Escobar that placed second.

Pierson also qualified in the open 4 with a third place finish.

Pierson was the third leg of the 4x200-meter relay that qualified. Burns, Escobar, Pierson and freshman Kat Schaefer placed third. Schaefer finished third in triple jump to move her to the sectional meet as well.

The boys 4x4 team also qualified with a second place finish. Senior Julien Parker, sophomore Ty Lewis, junior Tristan Parker and senior Jaxon Thomas have been the consistent runners for Hollister all season.

Tristan Parker also qualified individually in the 400 with a third place finish in the long jump with first place finish at 20 feet, 6.5 inches.

Senior Christian Mayfield placed second in the 110-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles to move on. Fellow hurdler, junior Forest Workman, finished fourth in the 110 hurdles.

Sophomore Silas Woodbury and senior Layne Bruck finished third in high jump and discus, respectively, to round out Hollister’s finishers.

Reeds Spring has relied heavily on its relay teams all season. The girls 4x2 and 4x100-meter relay qualified for state. The 4x1 of senior Ashley Nolan, senior Karsen Bolt, junior Alexis Baskins, and freshman Allisyn Vance finished third; the 4x2 of Baskins, Nolan, Vance and freshman Sedona Shrunk finished second.

Bolt also finished first in pole vault, clearing 7 feet, 6.5 inches. Junior Carley Kite also qualified in pole vault with a fourth place finish.

The boys also had two relays qualify. The 4x1 of junior Evan Gross, sophomore Caden Wiest, senior Matthew Allison, and freshman Chris Daniels placed second. The 4x2 of freshman Evan Brandsma, Allison, Daniels and Wiest finished third.

Daniels, Wiest and Gross also qualified individually. Daniels finished fourth in the 100-meter dash. Wiest finished second in the 200-meter dash and third in shot put. Gross qualified with a gold medal in high jump at 5-7.75.

Sophomore Preston Blubaugh finished third in the long and triple jumps. Junior Tanner Hirschi rounded out the Wolves’ qualifiers with a fourth place in triple jump and second in pole vault.

The top four out of the sectional meet will move on to the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championships on Saturday, May 29.