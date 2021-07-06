My very first internship was technically with the Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Major 70 World Series, but I lived and worked at Ballparks for two weeks.
There aren’t many people who can say they know what it’s like to live at a baseball complex. There’s something so different and surreal about walking back to your dorm room after midnight, when all the games are over and the lights are being shut off. There’s no greater sense of peace than an empty ball field.
On the flip side, there’s no greater joy than seeing the stadium seats full of parents and fans early the next morning cheering on the players. No matter how hectic a day may become — or how mean that one parent can be — it all seems worth it to watch a 12-year-old kid celebrate a double on a field that looks exactly like Wrigley Field.
My first year at Ballparks was 2018. In 2019, I visited the complex but didn’t work. In 2020, I worked as a photographer for about a month and then helped out in other areas — like running the Pro Shop and concession stands — during the fall.
I learned the ins and outs of the complex. I watched changes be made on the fly and debates over what would be the quickest and best fix.
But my biggest takeaway has been the development of Ballparks. Yes, I have ties to the complex, but there’s no debate that Ballparks of America has seen exponential growth since it first opened. Terra Alphonso, director of sports marketing and development for the Branson Chamber & CVB, gave a presentation at the June 8 Branson Board of Aldermen meeting. According to her, Ballparks of America had less than 200 teams registered in 2019; however, in 2021 they already have over 700 teams registered for events between spring and fall.
Ballparks is becoming a bucket list item for youth baseball players — as it should be. The growth will continue for the complex, and the Branson area will benefit from it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.