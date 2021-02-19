The Reeds Spring volleyball team had five members secure a spot on the 2020 Academic All-State Team.
Gracen Emerson, Brynn Hogan, Amarah Porter, Anna Voegele and Jade Watson earned the honor.
Watson and Porter were named to the First Team All-District team at the end of the season.
The Lady Wolves ended the 2020 season 12-9-2 overall.
They lost in the district tournament to Springfield Catholic, which ended up placing fourth in the state for Class 3.
All four are expected to return next season for their senior year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.