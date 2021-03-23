The Branson girls soccer team kicked off its season as the 2021 Cassville Kickoff Classic champions.
The Lady Pirates defeated Monett 3-0 on Friday, Cassville 3-1 on Saturday and Aurora 6-1 on Saturday as well.
Six players scored, with sophomore Avery Webber leading the way with three goals — one in each game — and two assists. She was named tournament MVP and made the all-tournament team.
Junior Chloe Grimm, sophomore Briley Efird and sophomore Kloey Alms also made the all-tournament team to give Branson the most all-tournament players of any team.
The Pirates are 3-0 to start the season. The Lady Pirates played at home on Tuesday, March 23, vs. Liberty (Mountain View). Games on Thursday and Friday are away at Aurora and Lebanon, respectively.
