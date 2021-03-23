20210321-Branson GS-Cassville tourney champs-Submitted.jpg

The Branson girls soccer team poses with its first-place trophy in the Cassville Kickoff Classic. The Lady Pirates won three games to secure the trophy from March 19-20. Sophomore Avery Webber earned tournament MVP.

 photo courtesy of Brandon Scott

The Branson girls soccer team kicked off its season as the 2021 Cassville Kickoff Classic champions.

The Lady Pirates defeated Monett 3-0 on Friday, Cassville 3-1 on Saturday and Aurora 6-1 on Saturday as well.

Six players scored, with sophomore Avery Webber leading the way with three goals — one in each game — and two assists. She was named tournament MVP and made the all-tournament team.

Junior Chloe Grimm, sophomore Briley Efird and sophomore Kloey Alms also made the all-tournament team to give Branson the most all-tournament players of any team.

The Pirates are 3-0 to start the season. The Lady Pirates played at home on Tuesday, March 23, vs. Liberty (Mountain View). Games on Thursday and Friday are away at Aurora and Lebanon, respectively.

