The 2023 Class 2 District 5 All-District Team has been announced and several Forsyth girls are included.
The following Forsyth girls have been chosen as part of the 1st Team: Senior Emmy Blevins, Senior McKenzie Calhoun, Junior Savannah Koen, Senior Kloe Hendrickson and Junior Lindsey Essary
Infielder, Sophomore, Lili Roberts was named to the Class 2 District 5 2nd Team.
