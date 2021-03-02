The Bobcats and Lady Cats basketball teams both earned spots in the NAIA Tournament after winning their semifinal games in the Association of Independent Institutions Championship.

The women’s team headed into the tournament with the No. 1 seed and came out on top. For the 20th consecutive year, the Lady Cats earned an NAIA Tournament bid.

In the semifinal game, the Lady Cats defeated Fisher College 71-38. They continued their dominance in the championship game with an 85-46 win over Crowley’s Ridge College.

“I’m so proud of our team. This has been a challenging year in many ways, but this group has been resilient,” Lady Cats head coach Becky Mullis said in a release. “They have improved tremendously in such a short time. I’m proud of their heart, will to win, and positive attitudes. This is a good lesson for life. Challenges must be met head on. These ladies have done that. I’m honored to be their coach and proud we continued the tradition of Lady Cat Basketball making a trip to the NAIA National Tournament for the 20th straight season.”

The Bobcats upset the No. 1 seed on Friday in the first round. Host Crowley’s Ridge College defeated C of O earlier in the season 82-72. In the postseason game, the Bobcats game out on top 72-49. At halftime, the Bobcats led 38-23. In the second half, the two schools traded baskets before C of O jumped out to a double-digit lead.

The game ended on an 11-5 run for the Bobcats and sent the Bobcats to the championship game and earned them a spot in the NAIA tournament for the second straight year.

The Bobcats lost 68-60 in the championship game to Voorhees College after the Tigers took an early lead.

Championship brackets have not been released. A selection show for both tournaments will air on Thursday, March 4, on the PlayNAIA Facebook page. The women’s bracket will be released at 6 p.m. followed by the men’s at 7 p.m.