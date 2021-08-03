Two national tournament hosts are bringing their tournaments to the Branson RecPlex this month.
Top 3 Promotions and 3v3 Live are bringing basketball and soccer, respectively, to Branson on a small scale.
Top 3 Promotions is bringing a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to the RecPlex, located at 1501 Branson Hills Parkway, on Saturday, Aug. 7.
“Whether you are a former college player or just playing to stay fit. The one thing we have in common is the love of the game & desire for good competition,” the Top 3 Promotions website states.
Teams can sign up with three to five players for a $150 fee. Cash prizes are given out, according to the website. For more information, visit top3promotions.com.
For the 3v3 Live soccer tournament, teams can pay $250 to play on Saturday, Aug. 14. Teams can sign up for ages 5 through adult. Teams are guaranteed four games. The registration deadline is Aug. 4. To register or for more information, visit 3v3live.com.
