The Forsyth Panthers baseball team won the Class 3 District 10 title thanks to three total extra innings across two games.
Forsyth earned the No. 1 seed in the bracket, and earned a bye. Mansfield and Willow Springs battled it out for the chance to face Forsyth. No. 4 Mansfield won 11-1.
Two days later, the two faced off in a game that went nine innings. Forsyth pulled out the 4-3 win for a chance in the championship.
Forsyth then defeated No. 2 Hatville 1-0 in eight innings for the title. It was the first title for Forsyth since back-to-back trophies in 2013 and 2014. The win put Forsyth over .500 with a 13-12 record.
The Panthers will compete in their sectional against Linn at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at Linn High School. The game will be at 141 Wildcat Drive in Linn, Missouri.
