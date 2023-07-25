Fly fishing fanatics can feast on fly casting demos and other fly related items at the 2023 Branson Fly Fishing Expo.
The free event will be taking place from Thursday, July 27 to Saturday, July 29 at the Lions Community Building, located at 1015 E. State Highway 76 in Branson.
The event will have more than 70 fly tyers putting on displays of their abilities. Seminars will take place on fly-tying, fly casting, and other special events for kids, including their own fly-tying event on Saturday morning.
In addition to the seminars, there will be a special performance from award winning comedian Terry Wayne Sanders.
The event is presented by the Missouri Trout Fishermen’s Association.
The expo will be open from noon until 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 27; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday July 29. Visit MTFA-Springfield.org for more information.
