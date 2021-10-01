As district brackets for fall sports become available, they will all be added to this database. All brackets are courtesy of MSHSAA.

Girls Tennis

District tennis brackets for Branson, Reeds and Forsyth were released.

20210930-Branson GT-Class 2 District 5 bracket

The Branson girls tennis team will play in the Class2 District 5 bracket.
20210930-Reeds Spring GT-Class 1 District 11 bracket

The Reeds Spring girls tennis team will play in the Class 1 District 11 tournament.
20210930-Forsyth GT-Class 1 District 10 bracket

The Forsyth girls tennis team will play in the Class 1 District 10 bracket.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.