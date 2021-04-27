HOLLISTER, Mo. — The Hollister Tigers hosted over a dozen teams for their invitational on Friday, April 23.

The Branson boys and girls teams swept the awards for the evening, with the boys earning 174.5 points and the girls earning 149.

The Branson girls were led by junior Cali Essick, as they have been all season. Essick placed first in all four of her events. She ran the 100-meter dash in 12.46 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 26.11, she lept 17 feet, 9 inches in the long jump and 35 feet, 6.75 inches in the triple jump. Her long jump performance qualified her for the U.S. MileSplit Second Team, which is not her first of the season.

Fellow Branson junior Colsen Conway also walked away with gold medals in his three events and a second-team qualification. His 14.68-second 110-meter hurdles time gave him the spot. He also placed first in the 400-meter dash, running it in 51.53 seconds.

His third gold was in the 4x200-meter relay where he anchored sophomore Adrian Manderson, senior Payton McCormick and senior Brady Blackwell for a 1:30.59 finish.

Manderson, McCormick and Blackwell ended the night with medals of their own. McCormick placed second behind Conway in the 110 hurdles. He also placed first in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.68 seconds. Manderson placed second in triple jump and Blackwell ran an 11.49 100 for first.

Manderson and Blackwell rounded out their evening with a third place finish in the 4x100-meter relay of Manderson, sophomore William Thornton, junior Ethan Jones and Blackwell. Jones also placed third in long jump.

The girls 4x200-meter relay — freshman Larkin Currier, freshman Sirena Carlson, senior Haley Davis and Ketoria Wilkins — earned bronze.

The girls did not have any top three finishes in distance events, but the boys took home several medals.

Sophomore Justin Fleetwood and Hunter Frazier went 2-3 in the 3,200-meter run. Fleetwood also took home a gold medal in the 1,600-meter run with a 4:43.39 time.

Senior Grant Bowling placed first in the 800-meter run in 2:07.02 and he also anchored the 4x800-meter relay of junior Ezeckual Freed, junior Joseph Loth and Daylon Studyvin for a 8:59.21 gold medal.

The girls fared better in the field events, earning gold in high jump (junior Kayli Davis, 5 feet, 1 inch), discus (senior Morgan LeBlanc, 86-9), javelin (sophomore Allison Thomas, 115-11 ¾), and shot put (senior Gabri Attaway, 30-10 ¾).

Freshman Laural Larimore placed third in shot put, freshman Cameryn Warner placed third in high jump, and freshman Lily Holmes placed third in long jump.

The Pirates did earn gold in the boys and girls pole vault, with sophomore Brooklyn Buxton clearing 9 feet, 5 ¾ inches and sophomore Kyshin Isringhausen clearing 13 feet, 3 ½ inches.

Hollister boys finish second, girls third

Hollister’s upperclassmen brought in several medals, especially on the boys side.

Junior Emily Young was the only individual girl to place, earning first in the 400 with a 1:00.56 time and second in the long and triple jumps. She was also the anchor of the 4x4 of junior Makynzie Burns, senior Svea Pierson and freshman Kylie Escobar that ran a 4:27.65 time to earn first.

The boys only had two golds. but several medalists. Junior Tristan Parker jumped 20 feet, ¼ inch for first place in long jump and ran for a second-place finish in the 400. He was also the third leg of the 4x4 (senior Julien Parker, sophomore Ty Lewis, senior Jaxon Thomas) that ran a 3:45.04 gold medal time.

Thomas placed second in the 800m and third 1,600m.

Seniors Christian Mayfield — who placed third in the 110 and 300 hurdles — and Julien Parker — who placed second in the 200 — were a part of the 4x2 team (Julien Parker, freshman Ty Bertrand, Lewis, Mayfield) that placed second.

For boys field events, senior Layne Bruck placed second in discus and junior AJ Narvaez placed second in shot put.

Reeds Spring relays add points

While the boys team was able to round out the top three of the invitational, the girls had fewer medalists.

Senior Karsen Bolt was the only individual medalist for the girls, placing second in pole vault.

Two relays were able to finish second for the girls, though. Junior Alexis Baskins, freshman Allisyn Vance, Ashley Nolan and Bolt placed second in the 4x100-meter relay. Nolan, Baskins, Sedona Schrunk, and Vance also earned silver in the 4x2.

The boys were able to grab several relay and individual medals.

The 4x1 of Matthew Allison, junior Evan Gross, freshman Chris Daniels and sophomore Caden Wiest ran a 45.10-second time for gold. Gross, Wiest and Daniels all earned individual medals as well.

Gross placed second in high jump, Daniels third in the 100, and Wiest earned bronze in the 200 and another gold in shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 10 ¾ inches.

Allison, junior Dominic Noriega, Wiest and Daniels earned bronze in the 4x2, and Dominic Noriega, freshman Logan Noriega, junior Gabriel Sipe and freshman Reed Thierbach also placed third in the 4x8.

Senior Lance Hafar’s 6 feet, 1 ¼ inches high jump earned him gold, while junior Tanner Hirschi’s second-place finish in pole vault rounded out Reeds Spring’s medals for the night.

Blue Eye builds distance

As has been true all season, the Blue Eye track team was carried by the distance runners. Junior Riley Arnold earned gold in the 800 (2:32.51), mile (5:31.98) and two-mile (11:56.29). She was also the anchor of the 4x8 of junior Braylynn Siercks, Alexis Litel and junior Michelle Palumbo-Lins that placed second.

On the boys side, junior Ryan Cardenzana was the only individual medalist, placing second in the 1,600 and first in the 3,200 with a 10:09.39 time. Cardenzana ran in both the 4x4 and 4x8.

The 4x8 of Houston Parker, sophomore Jadon Weaver, sophomore Alex Labrier and Cardenzana placed second. The 4x4 of Braden Johnson, Labrier, Cardenzana and Parker placed third.

The girls were able to earn a few sprint medals. Junior Kyla Warren placed second in the 100m, and she started the 4x1 with Litel, Kieryn Fairchild and junior Makayla Johnson for third.

School of the Ozarks focuses on field events

The Patriots were able to place fifth overall thanks to several strong field event finishes on the boys side.

Senior Gideon Martin placed first in triple jump with a 41 feet, 2 ½ inch jump and second in long jump. Sophomore John Carswell placed third in triple jump and pole vault. Senior Caleb Roberts placed third in discus.

Junior Hope Nowack was the only girl to medal individually, placing third in discus.

Both 4x4 teams finished second. The girls were freshman Mylee Hampsch, senior Ericka Porter, freshman Holland Houston and Sophie Smith.

The boys — sophomore Johnathan Porter, Carswell, Martin and junior Israel Reynolds — were helped by Reynolds who also placed third in the 800.