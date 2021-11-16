Branson Pirate junior Sierra Dailey has made history for the Lady Pirates softball program.
Last week the Missouri Softball Coaches Association announced Dailey was honored with being chosen for the Class 4 All-State First Team. She is the first softball player in Lady Pirates history to receive the honor.
The only other Lady Pirate to receive statewide recognition was in 2008, when Susan Stevens was named to the Class 4 All-State Second Team.
A shortstop, Dailey has a .464 batting average. This season she had a record breaking season. Dailey set a Lady Pirate single-season record for RBIs and tied her own single-season record for doubles. She reached the 100-hit club and will enter her senior year 111 career hits.
Her stats also include two home runs, 13 doubles, 45 hits and 37 RBIs over the course of the Lady Pirates 27-game season this year. She topped Branson in each of those categories.
This year Dailey also received All-Central Ozark Conference, All-Region and All-District First-Team selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.