Despite a big rally in the fourth quarter the Branson boys basketball team was defeated by Springfield Glendale in overtime.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Branson Pirates hosted the Glendale Falcons.
At the end of the third quarter, a three point shot by Glendale had the Pirates trailing 17 points behind the Falcons.
Branson rallied in the fourth and was able to showcase their defensive skills. The Pirates were able to outscore the Falcons 25-8, in the fourth, bringing the game into overtime with a tie.
The Falcons took the lead in overtime. Branson almost tied the game twice in overtime. At the buzzer, the Pirates attempted a three-point shot, but fell short.
Springfield Glendale was victorious over the Pirates 81-78.
Leading the Pirates in with 29 points was Ethan Jones, who was honored before Tuesday’s game for scoring his 1000th Career Point.
