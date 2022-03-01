Blue Eye senior Isaiah Mitchell has helped his team become Southwest Central League Champions and the Class 2 District 11 Champions this season.

Mitchell said the Bulldogs are not just a team but are a family.

“I feel like the success we’ve had this season is mainly based on our hard work. It’s a testament to all the hours we’ve spent in the gym together, and individually,” Mitchell said. “Another reason that I feel has contributed to our success is our team chemistry. We are much more than just teammates. We all get along very well, and I’ve been going to school with some of those guys since preschool, so I’d consider some of them as brothers.”

Mitchell said having a great coach has helped the team develop their skills to become the best team they can be.

“We’ve been successful this year (because of) our willingness to listen to our coach. We have one of the best coaches you could ask for, that always challenges us to be the best player and more importantly the best person we can be,” Mitchell said. “We have all become very coachable and willing to listen to our coaches.”

Last year the Bulldogs had no seniors on their team so he and the rest of the juniors stepped up to take leadership roles.

“I don’t feel any added pressure being a senior. I think I got out all of the pressure last year. We had no seniors, so me and the rest of the juniors at the time had to step up early,” Mitchell said. “Leading just comes natural to me, and it’s not something I put pressure on myself to do, I just do it.”

This season has had some amazing moments for the Bulldogs.

“One of my favorite moments this season was finishing conference play undefeated and winning that. That’s something that we haven’t done since 2009, so it was a pretty big deal for us,” Mitchell said. “For me personally, I love this moment so much because it’s something neither of my older brothers have done before. It’s nice to have an edge on them now.”

Mitchell said the support from family, friends, classmates and alumni have made each game special.

“Some of my favorite moments this season were also battling with my teammates in some tough games and being able to win. Winning exciting games like Crane, Sparta, and Spokane is just fun,” Mitchell said. “Having our fans along the way makes these games even more fun. Having that support from the sideline helps for sure. We have had a lot of support this year even at away games. Having that crowd traveling with us can make an away game feel like a home game.”

Mitchell had a personal achievement this season, which he is very proud of. He scored his 1,000 career points. Mitchell said his team helped him to be able to reach this milestone.

“Scoring my 1,000 points was exciting for me, but what made it fun was I had no idea (I had done it),” Mitchell said. “The moment I realized was when I glanced around and saw a sign in the crowd my girlfriend was holding that said 1,000 on it. After the game having all my teammates so excited for me was an amazing feeling, because I would not have gotten to that achievement without them.

“Scoring my 1,000 points felt great. It was kind of a testament to my hard work. I have grown up in the gym, and had to work so hard to put myself where I am at now. If someone had told me, when I was a freshman, I would reach 1,000 points I would tell them they’re crazy. Luckily I have had so amazing people help me along the way to develop my game. People like my dad, brothers, coaches, and teammates helped me get there.”

Mitchell attributed his faith in helping him achieve his goals.

“Having those achievements, allows me to let people know that if you put in the work, you can get there too. It also made me feel very blessed,” Mitchell said. “I have had to really lean in on trusting God throughout my career, and it hasn’t always been easy. Reaching this achievement was just confirmation that trusting God is the right thing to do. It also felt very good to hear all the feedback and support from everyone after I got to 1,000. I felt very loved by everyone.”

The Blue Eye Bulldogs came into the season with specific goals, according to Mitchell.

“We all set some goals for the team at the beginning of the season. Our first goal was to win the conference, which we did. Our next goal was to get 20 wins, which we also did. Another goal we have is to win districts, (which we did),” Mitchell said. “From here on out we are just taking it one game at a time, because each one could be our last. I think we take this challenge as exciting more than scary. It’s like a game of pick-up ball where the winner stays. That’s the mindset we have going into the postseason. We must have the focus and effort like we’re playing a winner stays format, because essentially that’s how it is. I think our future goals are just like every other team right now, go as far as you can. I don’t have a personal goal for myself. My personal goals align right along with the team’s goals. Personal accolades are nice and I’m grateful for them, but winning is what really matters to me.”

Mitchell has plans to play with College of the Ozarks next year.

“I’m very excited for what the future has for me. I’m committed to continue my basketball career at College of Ozarks. Coach Shepard is an amazing coach that I know will challenge me as a player and as a person. I will also be getting a great education right along with that at C of O,” Mitchell said. “I am majoring in Physical Education to become a teacher and coach basketball one day. Going there will be very cool, especially getting the chance to play on the same team with my brother Andrew again. I got to be on the same team as him my freshman year but I never actually got to play with him, because I was not ready for varsity. Getting another opportunity to be with him again and be able to push each other again is very exciting to me.”