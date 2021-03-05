The Hollister Lady Tigers entered the Class 4 District 11 opponent as the favorite to win. They earned the No. 1 seed thanks to their 20-6 regular season record.
Forsyth entered as the No. 3 seed.
Ava, the No. 4 seed, beat both of them.
The Bears defeated Hollister in the semifinal game after beating Springfield Catholic 51-48. Hollister had earned a bye for the first round thanks to being the highest seed.
Forsyth also won its first round game, defeating Liberty (Mountain View) 70-53.
In the semifinals, the Lady Panthers beat Willow Springs. The championship game, which took place Thursday evening, was dominated by Ava. Ava pulled off its second upset of the tournament to win the district, 55-47.
Hollister ended the season on a low note due to injuries to senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey.
Hollister was 20-7. Forsyth ended with a 15-7 record.
(0) comments
