HOLLISTER FOOTBALL

The Tigers bounced back after a loss in week one.

In their second game of the season, the Hollister Tigers defeated East Newton 14 - 7.

“Our kids battled and played exceptionally well on defense,” Mike Johnson, Hollister Head Football Coach, told Branson Tri-Lakes News.

Hollister is now 1-1 for the season. East Newton is 0-2.

The Tigers will be back on the field as they travel to Marshfield on Friday, Sept. 9.

BRANSON FOOTBALL

The number one team is Missouri Class 5 football showed why they are the state’s top team, as the Carthage Tigers rolled over Branson 49-0 in the Pirates’ home opener.

Luke Gall, the all-State running back for the Tigers, scored five touchdowns out of six scored by Carthage in the first half. Gall scored on runs of 8 yards, 1 yard, 60 yards, 2 yards, and 30 yards.

The other first half touchdown was scored by quarterback Cooper Jadwin, who ran in from 8 yards out for the second score of the game.

The final Carthage touchdown came in the fourth quarter when quarterback Patrick Carlton ran in from 11 yards out.

The Carthage defense was also dominant, holding the Branson offense to one first-down in the game.

The Pirates are home for their next game against Willard, who are 0-2 after losses to Neosho 79-72 and Joplin 52-13.

FORSYTH FOOTBALL

After a win over El Dorado Springs in week one of the season, the Forsyth Panthers travelled to Buffalo to face off against the Bison on Friday Sept. 2.

The Panthers fell to the Bison 35-60.

Forsyth will be on the road again this Friday, Sept. 9, as they head to Clever.

REEDS SPRING FOOTBALL

The Wolves hoped to contiune their momentum following a win over Monett in week one of the season.

Reeds spring headed to Nevada to face off against the Tigers for their Friday, Sept. 2, game.

Unfortuantely, the Tigers came with their claws out against the Wolves. The Nevada team defeated the Wolves 7-34.

The Wolves will bring it to their home field against Springfield Catholic this Friday, Sept. 9.