Two Crane middle school students take aim and bring home trophies.
Crane Elementary students placed in the Student Air Rifle State Tournament, which was held on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kaidyn Rasmussen and Colton Strobeck both had great showings. Rasmussen took 2nd place in the middle school girls category. Strobeck took 2nd in middle school boys category.
