The College of the Ozarks Lady Bobcats continued putting marks in the win column Tuesday when they traveled to Overland Park, Kansas and handed Kansas Christian College an 85-53 loss. The Lady Cats nearly carbon copied their result from a week ago when the Lady Cats defeated the Falcons 89-47.
The Lady Cats wasted no time setting the tone in this one using a Kyra Hardesty three and baskets by Michelle Gabani, Kayley Frank, Jordan Wersinger, and Annie Noah to jump out to a 15-0 early lead. The Falcons scored their first points at the 4:31 mark and seemed to get their legs under them as they slowly began to chip away at the lead. Katie Mayes got on the board as time ran down in the opening frame but a Brandeja Holloman jumper cut the Lady Cat lead to, 20-10 to end the period.
The Lady Cats started the scoring in the second quarter with buckets by Kayley Frank and Stevi Jones. The Falcons were determined to keep the game close and scored six unanswered points to cut the Lady Cat lead to eight with 6:34 remaining in the half. Jada Henry and Blythe Benefield each got in the scoring column for the Lady Cats but KCC answered each basket. A Jordan Wersinger layup then sparked a 14-5 run and the Lady Cats took a 46-29 lead into the intermission.
Frank and Wersinger started the second half scoring and the Lady Cats began to pull away. Frank found her groove and scored 11 of her 15 points in the third quarter to propel the Lady Cats to their growing lead. A pair of Annie Noah Free throws at the 6:51 mark gave the Lady Cats their largest lead, 54-31. The Falcons efforts to challenge and cut into the lead were met with constant Lady Cat resistance. KCC was able to put together a 5-1 mini run to close out the third quarter but the Lady Cats were well in control leading 66-43 at the break.
An 8-0 Lady Cat run to start the final stanza removed all doubt in the contest. The Lady Cats were rolling, and the Falcons were just trying to keep pace. A pair of free throws and a basket by Cameran Martin put the Lady Cats up 78-50 with 5:22 remaining and the falcons were struggling to put points on the board. Jada Henry and Katie Mayes rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cats in the contest in the final minute. The Falcons scored the final three points as time ran out to cut the final score to 85-53 for the Lady Cat win.
The Lady Cats connected on 50.7% of their tries from the field in the win with Kayley Frank leading the way with 15, Jordan Wersinger added 14, and Jada Henry tacked on 13. Cameran Martin and Katie Mayes each added nine points while Annie Noah chipped in eight to compliment her 13 rebounds. Kyra Hardesty added six, while Blythe Benefield and Michelle Gabani each chipped in four. Stevi Jones tacked on three to round out the Lady Cat scoring.
The Lady Cats will be back in action this weekend as they travel to Arkansas to face Champion Christian College Friday and Arkansas Baptist University on Saturday.
