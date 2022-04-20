The Copeland Theater in Branson is hosting a one night event on Saturday April 23, with special guests Kevin Sorbo, Hollywood actor, film producer and writer from the movie God’s Not Dead and a representative from Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Brian Mitchell.
The theater will be showing the documentary Shooting Star, produced and directed by Lightning Mitchell. The 30 minute documentary is based on the true story of how professional basketball for women came to the United States.
Mitchell founded the WBA, now known as the WNBA, and produced the documentary to tell the real story of how the league originated.
“My vision was to create a professional league for women right here in the United States,” Mitchell said. “There would be hurdles to overcome, struggles that would seem overwhelming, doubts that would be ever pressing and lead to questions as to whether this idea would ever become a reality.”
The documentary was released in 2021 for film festivals and special screenings and succeeds Mitchell’s book Shooting Star which was released in 2016.
The documentary features interviews fromcongressman Emanuel Cleaver III, Clay Johnson, a former Los Angeles Lakers NBA player, the late Joe C Meriwether who played for the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings. Meriwether went on to coach the Kansas City Mustangs of the Women’s Basketball Association (WBA).
The documentary will be shown at 5 p.m. on Saturday April 23 as a part of the Branson International Film Festival. Tickets for Saturday are 15 dollars or to attend the all three days of the festival, April 21-23, passes are 50 dollars. For more information visit bransonfilmfestival.com.
