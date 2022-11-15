The Wolves have won their first District Championship in 25 years.

Hundreds of fans filled the Carl Langley Stadium to watch the Reeds Spring Wolves faced off against the Osage Indians in the Class 3 District 6 District Championship game on Friday, Nov. 11.

In the first quarter, the Indians took the lead 6-0 with a completed touchdown pass. The Wolves fired back with one minute to go in the first quarter when No. 30 Caden Wiest scored with a 11 yard Rushing Touchdown. Bringing the score to a tie, with a good kick the Wolves took the lead going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Reeds Spring continued their momentum when No.7 Quarterback Blandy Burall completed a 6 yard pass to Wiest for a touchdown. The kick was good, bringing the score to 14-6 in favor of the Wolves. With less than a minute on the clock, Burall completed a 27 yard pass to Wiest for his third touchdown. Going into halftime the Wolves led the Indians 21-6.

The Osage team kicked off the second half. With three minutes to go in the third quarter Reeds Spring completed another touchdown pass and had a good kick bringing the score to 28-6.

The Wolves continued their dominance in the fourth quarter keeping the Indians from scoring. In the last three minutes of the game No. 17 Jace Bolin scored with a 48 yard Rushing touchdown. The Wolves kick was good, bringing the final score 35-6, allowing the Wolves to make history and bring home a title they haven’t held in the last 25 years.

“There have been some amazing memories this season! Looking forward to making some more. On to the quarterfinals,” Reeds Spring Football Coach Andy McFarland said.

With the win, Reeds Spring improves its record to 10-2 on the season and will travel to face off against the Boonville Pirates in a non-league outing on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Pirates go into the outing with a record of 8-4.