A man who not only likes to eat ribs but also break them made an appearance in downtown Branson on Saturday, March 25, at Oscar’s Famous Ribs in Branson.

Marco Hutch, an MMA fighter known as the “Afro Samurai,” visited with customers and fans at the award-winning BBQ restaurant ahead of an upcoming bout in Springfield.

“I’m fighting April 22nd at the Shrine Mosque in Springfield,” Hutch told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I’m the co-main event. I’m trying to get to the next level, trying to get back to Bellator, and ultimately UFC.”

Hutch said he reached Bellator but had to fight two weight classes above his usual fighting weight of 185 pounds, and it created challenges for him. Still, he was able to make something positive out of the loss.

“It’s all good because it made me a better fighter,” Hutch said. “It showed me things in my game that I needed to explore more and get comfortable with my game. I had to learn how to do more inside, more with the clinch game, which is a pretty important part of the game you need to have. Position, fighting inside, you need to learn it.”

He said the lesson he has passed along to young athletes learning the game.

“Always a student of the game,” he said. “Always trying to learn something to improve.”

Hutch is a Detroit native who came to the Ozarks in a way many people arrive from larger cities: a parent began performing with a show.

“My dad came down here for a role with Legends in Concert,” he said. “He came out in 2006 for the show and he loved it here, so he started his own show, the Best of Motown at More. He’s at the Americana Theatre now.”

Hutch said he began his interest in MMA through his brothers being into martial arts, and he was a fan of fighters like Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and others. However, he was also a fan of the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers.

“I was just destined for MMA as a kid,” he said. “I used to play Street Fighter video games all the time. Got that from my parents because they were gamers. It just got me into competing, and so when I came to Branson in 2007 I got into wrestling.”

After competing in wrestling, he began to get into martial arts and kickboxing, and those brought him to Branson Fight Club.

“I ended up taking traditional kickboxing and jiu-jitsu, and it took off from there,” Hutch said. “Learning all those different styles helped me. People ask me what kind of fighter I am, do I like to be a striker, do you like to grapple, I’m a hybrid of everything. If it works, I’m using it.”

In addition to his fighting career, Hutch is starting a gym in Branson for both MMA and working out.

“We got a gym at the Branson Meadows,” Hutch said. “We’re hoping to open up on the first. We’ve been working so hard to put mats in and things like that. I want to be able to give back to the community.”

He said the gym eventually will have a 24/7 fitness center for people with busy schedules but they will eventually offer classes in MMA and other forms of martial arts.

Hutch spent hours signing autographs and talking with fans at Oscar’s, one of his sponsors. He said he was very grateful for Oscar’s support through the years along with everyone else who has helped him continue to pursue his dream.

Details about Hutch’s future gym and his match in Springfield can be found by following his Instagram account: www.instagram.com/therealafrosamurai.