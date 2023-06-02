Reeds Spring had a good showing at the Class 4 Missouri State Track Meet.
The meet took place in Jefferson City on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27.
Senior Caden Wiest, who many know from the football field, wrapped up his impressive high school sports career by finishing seventh in the shot put. Wiest’s throw measured 52 feet and five inches.
The Reeds Spring Track and Field Team also had competitors in the girls 100-meter hurdles and the boys 4x100-meter relay, who finished in 14th place during the preliminaries.
Freshman Kaylee Geniuk finished ninth in the preliminary round of hurdles, just missing the finals by less than a tenth of a second.
