One of the basketball stars of Link Academy is going to be playing on a nationally televised stage as part of the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game.
Ja’Kobe Walter, a guard for Link who has committed to Baylor University, will be on the West team for the March 28 game in Houston.
Walter was chosen out of a list of 772 nominees for the game.
The owner of the Branson area McDonald’s franchises expressed excitement about Walter’s section.
“We are thrilled to have Walter selected to represent the Branson community on the 2023 team,” Andy Ruprecht said. “We look forward to watching him in the upcoming game in March!”
Walter most recently led Link Academy to win at the 38th Annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, where he scored 17 points in the championship game, and was named the tournament MVP.
Walter leads Link Academy with 13 points per game and is third on the team with almost 4 rebounds a game.
The 2023 McDonald’s All American Game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. on March 28.
