Reeds Spring dominated the defensive game against Hollister to defeat the No. 7 Tigers 50-45.

Hollister was ranked No. 7 in Class 4 coming into the game with just one loss to Strafford and 12 wins. Reeds Spring, on the other hand, was 3-8.

In the Wolves’ first game of the season, the Tigers won 67-53. The two faced off in the first round of the 60th Annual Forsyth Tournament.

The start of the game was incredibly high paced, which was expected since both teams like to play with speed.

Hollister won the tip, but Reeds Spring forced a turnover to take the ball away. Hollister snagged the rebound and went to score the first points of the game.

Hollister sophomore Garrett Snyder scored the first four points of the game for a 4-0 Tiger lead.

Reeds Spring worked its way back and took the lead after junior Ty Cooper made his first of many 3-pointers that night.

At the end of the first quarter, Reeds Spring led 13-11.

Snyder sank yet another jumper a minute into the second quarter to tie it at 13. It was his ninth point of his 16 point performance.

The game was as rough as it was quick on Friday. During the second quarter Reeds Spring sophomore Caden Wiest was called for a technical after throwing an elbow. Hollister junior Cole Jones made both of the free throws for his third and fourth points of the game. Hollister took a 15-13 lead with over six minutes to go.

Another triple from Cooper gave the Wolves their first points of the second quarter with just over four minutes to go and a 17-15 lead.

With just under two minutes to go, Jones was called for a technical of his own. Cooper went to the free throw line and sank both for a 19-17 lead and 11 first-half points.

Reeds Spring senior Lance Hafar scored to extend the lead with a 3-pointer. Despite multiple shot attempts from both sides in the final minute, no one managed to score, and the Wolves took a five-point lead into the locker room.

Hollister continued to score and keep the score close, but Reeds Spring — especially Cooper and Hafar — continued to score too.

Near the end of the third quarter, Reeds Spring led by eight before Hollister junior Clay Kemp secured a three-point play to bring it back within five.

After three quarters, Reeds Spring led 35-28.

Both teams had multiple turnovers in the fourth quarter, but Hollister didn’t capitalize on enough of them. In the final two minutes, Hollister outscored Reeds Spring 10-6 but it didn’t matter. Reeds Spring won by five.