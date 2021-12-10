Area high school basketball teams took to the court in early season tournaments, which wrapped up on Saturday Dec. 4.

Boys Basketball

The Hollister Tigers, Forsyth Panthers and Reeds Spring Wolves along with Gainesville, Berryville and Carl Junction took part in the Forsyth Invitational Tournament. The final score of the tournament was:

- Championship game: Gainesville 60, Hollister 56

- Third place game: Berryville 75, Carl Junction 46

- Consolation game: Forsyth 63, Reeds Spring 39

The Galena Bears played in the Diamond Tournament and won the consolation game against Purdy, 36 to 28.

The Bradleyville Eagle took to the court during the Morrisville Tournament. The Eagles came in fourth in the tournament with their loss (36-24) against Macks Creek in the third place game.

At the Pierce City Tournament the Crane Pirates took home third place when they faced off against Marshfield, with a final score of 43-41.

Girls Basketball

The Blue Eye School District hosted its Blue Eye Invitational on Nov. 29 through Dec. 3. Area teams, the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs and the Forsyth Lady Panthers, participated in the tournament along with teams from Spokane, Glendale High School, Bergman and Berryville, Arkansas.

- Championship game: Bergman (Ark.) 62, Blue Eye 50

- Third place game: Berryville 51, Glendale 37

- Consolation game: Forsyth 58, Spokane 39

The Hollister Lady Tiger and the Crane Lady Pirates competed in the Championship game at the Crane Lady Pirate Classic. Hollister took home the championship trophy in a 56-51 game against the Lady Pirates. Also competing in the tournament was Galena Lady Bears who took 7th place against New Covenant.

Other schools who saw tournament action were School of the Ozarks Girls, who took part in the Fordland Tournament and finished in 6th place and Bradleyville Lady Eagles who competed in the Morrisville Tournament where they placed 8th.