The Reeds Spring baseball team lost 11-6 to Fair Grove last Thursday to move to 1-3 this season.
The Wolves were up 6-5 going into the top of the seventh. Fair Grove scattered runs through the first four innings before a five-run inning put Reeds Spring in the lead.
Fair Grove hit a three-run single in the top of the inning to boost their win and added a few more runs to seal the win. Reeds Spring’s attempt at a comeback in the final half inning was short lived thanks to a double play to end the inning.
The Wolves’ only win of the season came against Parkview, an 0-10 team so far this season. Reeds Spring has yet to be shut out though. Its closest chance was a 7-1 loss to Clever on March 30.
The Wolves hosted Bolivar on Tuesday. They will finish out their homestand with games on Saturday, April 10, against Northwest (Hughesville) and Blue Eye.
