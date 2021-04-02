Monday, April 5
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Springfield Catholic
4:30 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis vs. Greenwood
4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Cassville
4:30 p.m. Hollister softball vs. Forsyth
5 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Galena
Hollister boys golf at Clever
Tuesday, April 6
4 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis vs. Reeds Spring
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis vs. Ozark
4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Clever
4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball at Mansfield
4:30 p.m. Hollister softball at Conway
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Bolivar
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball at Spokane
5 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. West Plains
5 p.m. Forsyth softball vs. Blue Eye
Reeds Spring Track Invitational
Wednesday, April 7
Hollister boys golf at Gainesville
Thursday, April 8
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Bradleyville
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball at Willard
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis vs. Joplin
4:30 p.m. Branson girls soccer at Marshfield
4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball at Fair Grove
4:30 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis at Logan-Rogersville
Blue Eye track and field at Marionville
Hollister boys golf at Seymour
Reeds Spring boys golf at Cassville
Friday, April 9
3 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Hollister
4 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Winnetonka
Saturday, April 10
9 a.m. Branson baseball vs. Poplar Bluff
11 a.m. Hollister softball at Mt. Vernon in the Big 8 Softball Festival
11 a.m. Reeds spring baseball vs. Northwest (Hughesville)
3 p.m. Forsyth baseball at McDonald County
4 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Blue Eye
6 p.m. Branson baseball vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Blue Eye baseball vs. Northwest (Hughesville)
Branson Doubles Tennis Tournament
Forsyth Softball Tournament
Forsyth Tennis Tournament
