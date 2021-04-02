Monday, April 5

4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Springfield Catholic

4:30 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis vs. Greenwood

4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Cassville

4:30 p.m. Hollister softball vs. Forsyth

5 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Galena

Hollister boys golf at Clever

 

Tuesday, April 6

4 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis vs. Reeds Spring

4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis vs. Ozark

4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Clever

4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball at Mansfield

4:30 p.m. Hollister softball at Conway

4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Bolivar

5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball at Spokane

5 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. West Plains

5 p.m. Forsyth softball vs. Blue Eye

Reeds Spring Track Invitational

 

Wednesday, April 7

Hollister boys golf at Gainesville

 

 

Thursday, April 8

4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Bradleyville

4:30 p.m. Branson baseball at Willard

4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis vs. Joplin

4:30 p.m. Branson girls soccer at Marshfield

4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball at Fair Grove

4:30 p.m. Forsyth boys tennis at Logan-Rogersville

Blue Eye track and field at Marionville

Hollister boys golf at Seymour

Reeds Spring boys golf at Cassville

 

Friday, April 9

3 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. Hollister

4 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Winnetonka

Saturday, April 10

9 a.m. Branson baseball vs. Poplar Bluff

11 a.m. Hollister softball at Mt. Vernon in the Big 8 Softball Festival

11 a.m. Reeds spring baseball vs. Northwest (Hughesville)

3 p.m. Forsyth baseball at McDonald County

4 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Blue Eye

6 p.m. Branson baseball vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Blue Eye baseball vs. Northwest (Hughesville)

Branson Doubles Tennis Tournament

Forsyth Softball Tournament

Forsyth Tennis Tournament

