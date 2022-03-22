Branson Pirates Tennis takes full swing in the season opener at home against Springfield Catholic High School on Thursday, March 24. Starting this week, the Pirates enter an aggressive seven week period with 14 tournaments or matches scheduled.

While the tennis regular season is short, the Pirates will have several matches against district opponents. MSHAA announced the spring athletics districts last week and this year the Tennis Class 2 District 6 includes Branson, Glendale, Hillcrest, Neosho, Parkview, West Plains and Willard.

The 2022 Pirates tennis team is hoping to use a surprisingly successful 2021 season as the springboard to greater heights.

In 2021, the Pirates won against Glendale, Neosho and Willard (one win, one tie), making them favored to win the district championship. The Pirates easily swept Glendale 5-0 in the tournament but had a much more grueling face off against Willard. After a four and a half hour battle, Garret Beckham broke the tie for the Pirates to win the district title 5-4. Beckham, as well as his doubles partner Nathan Bartram, return to lead the 2022 squad

The 2021 spring season was a year of firsts for the Pirates. In the individual state championship, the Pirates had three players qualify for the first time. Caleb Buxton and Hayes Stark qualified in the doubles and Gavin Brown qualified in the singles competition. Senior Hayes Stark will be the only returner out of the trio since Buxton and Brown were two of four seniors who graduated from the program last year.

Last year was only the second time in school history the Pirates brought home a district title and their winning streak continued, bringing them victories as the Central Ozark Conference Champions and winning the state semifinals.

The Pirates lost to Thomas Jefferson Independent in the next round of the state tournament, ending their season fourth in the state for Class 2.

The Pirates have a deep squad this season with 26 players who can help them qualify for the team and individual state tournament this year.

After their season opener on March 24, the Pirates will fight for redemption against Kickapoo on March 29, after falling to them last season.